‘...Is Transforming Every Aspect Of Our Lives’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On AI, Says Technology Can Drive Social And Economic Development | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming every aspect of life and stressed that the focus should not be on resisting technological advancements, but on harnessing them for public welfare and development.

Speaking about the growing role of AI, Fadnavis said that the technology is creating a wave of change across sectors and influencing all areas of daily life. He said that AI cannot be stopped and instead should be utilised for the social and economic development of people.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “Today, we all know that AI, as a technology, is influencing every aspect of our lives. At such a time, we cannot stop it; instead, we can use it for the social and economic development of people. We can deploy it for public… pic.twitter.com/OUOTeO1mia — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2026

“Today, we know that AI is affecting all areas of our lives in the form of a wave. In such a time, we cannot stop it. We can use it for the social and economic development of people,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to the Centre’s push towards artificial intelligence, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has already initiated efforts in that direction through the AI Mission and Maharashtra is also working towards adopting similar measures.

“This is what the Prime Minister of our country has done through the AI mission. We are trying the same thing in Maharashtra. I have tried to present the same thing in Imaginext,” he said.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis in a Fireside Chat with Arnab Goswami on 'The Maharashtra Decade: Building India's Trillion Dollar AI Future!' at 'ImagiNxt 2026: India's Festival of Technology & Innovation'.



🔸 मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचा 'इमॅजिनेक्स्ट 2026 : इंडियाज् फेस्टिव्हल ऑफ… pic.twitter.com/tzbnqvgjKV — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 22, 2026

Fadnavis further linked technological progress to the broader vision of a developed India by 2047, saying that Maharashtra is aligned with the national mission and is working towards contributing to that long-term objective.

“The Prime Minister’s mission is our mission. We are running the same mission in Maharashtra. I believe that in 2047, Maharashtra will be developed and India will be developed,” he added.

Fadnavis made these remarks during a conversation with journalist Arnab Goswami on 'The Maharashtra Decade: Building India's Trillion Dollar AI Future!' at 'ImagiNxt 2026: India's Festival of Technology & Innovation'.

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