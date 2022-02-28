Is IPL good for Indian cricket? Here's what Mumbaikars have to say

Yes and No. Good if it's given a window after all the domestic tournaments and the International season comes to an end. After all, IPL is a cash cow and the moolah generated from it can be used to augment the infrastructure, help the state associations and players. And bad if it's given priority over other domestic tournaments and international commitments.

Like last year in the pandemic, no domestic tournament was held but IPL was conducted. To summarise it's in the BCCI's hands to make IPL good or bad not only for Indian Cricket but also international cricket.

-Amar Mastakar

Watching IPL has always been an exhilarating experience for me. Being a cricket fan, I try to watch matches in the stadium. It's also beneficial for Indian cricket. It's not only providing platforms for the youngsters but also playing a vital role in strengthening the bench strength of the Indian team.

-Aadi Jain

Yes, IPL is good for Indian cricket because I feel the unrecognised players from many states get a bigger platform to prove themselves and get settled in their careers.

-Ashwin Adhav

Definitely yes. A lot of youngsters and emerging players that you see in the current Indian team is thanks to the IPL. A lot of talent is seen now thanks to IPL, more than that they are paid well ( a lot of them come from poor families ) this helps them for their future training. So definitely yes

-Jay Maniar

I personally feel that the entire structure of IPL is designed to only further consumerism and capitalism. It only helps the elite class to make a profit from people's hard-earned money and thereby deepen the economic divide. It has done equal harm to Indian cricket by not letting it be just a plain, simple sport.

-Jignesh M

Certainly, IPL is good for Indian cricket as it gives exposure to young cricketers with international players. The cricketers need to work on their form so that they can keep their place in the playing 11. There is no point in blaming IPL if some cricketers do not perform due to their bad form. Like the IPL, other countries too have their league cricket matches.

-Naman Tiwari

IPL is good for cricketers and for game lovers but certainly not for Indian cricket. Even though it is played for two months only, the participants ended up playing multiple matches in the shortest possible time. Being an Indian Premier League all our players ended up playing in it and playing this many competitive matches at such a high level certainly takes its toll on the players. I think due to this over cricket the players won't be able to play their best when it is required the most when playing for the country. This is evident when we see the performance in the ICC trophy, the last time we won an ICC trophy was back in 2013.

-Nilesh Deorukhkar

Yes, of course, IPL should be continued. As it not only gives opportunity to new players but also offers good entertainment to people who enjoy watching /have interest in the sports. IPL also has opened up several opportunities and I believe it generates good revenue for the government.

-Rahul R

IPL has certainly changed a beautiful sport into a commercial game. Youngsters now want to play IPL which is a shorter format of cricket rather than have the temperament for a longer format of the game. They are after fast money which is seen in our international matches.

-Raj Kashyap

IPL is hope and highway for cricket players to get an entry into the Indian team. It has a search for talented players for the national team. Many players could prove themselves and earn names and fame through the IPL. But as every coin has two sides, people are losing their interest in One Day Internationals and Test matches and turning towards IPL. Some famous players are giving preference to money rather than playing for the Indian team. This may bring Indian cricket in danger in future. So IPL is good for players but not for Indian cricket.

-Sahil Patil

Yes IPL is good for Indian cricket as every year new talent is seen and they are being picked up for the Indian team. But players who wish to play IPL should practice and show their batting and bowling skills to get selected for the main Indian Team and get a chance to play worldwide.

-Siva Krishnan

IPL has an important place in this country. The Indian team gets new gems. The love of cricketers is increasing day by day. You like to watch cricket in any form because it's not just a sport. It's an important part of life."

-Shubham Devare

IPL today is the world's best cricket league and it not only gives youngsters a platform to hone their cricketing skills but has become a gateway to selection in the national cricket team. The selectors, advisors of the national cricket team have picked up IPL stars like Prithvi Shaw, Pant, Iyer to name a few.

More Interestingly what IPL also gives the youngsters is an opportunity to manage the elements associated with it -- high energy audience, media glare, the nail-biting wins, and high pressure associated with IPL – at a young age. They get used to it, which in future, becomes the way of life for them. These ingredients are very useful in making the future stars of Indian Cricket and in my view, IPL is the best talent pool that the country has for preparing the top A and B teams for ODI and T20

-Suraj Shetty

Yes, IPL is important for Indian cricket. There are many youngsters who want to become Sachin Tendulkar but they don't get the opportunity. And there is so much competition to get selected in the main Indian cricket team. So, IPL gives them a platform where aspirants can show their skills and earn money."

-Abhijit Dalvi

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:44 AM IST