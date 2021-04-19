'Is he 45+ years old?': Youth Congress leader alleges Devendra Fadnavis' nephew took COVID-19 vaccine jab, says must be arrested

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis' nephew Tanmay took the COVID-19 vaccine jab even though he isn't eligible to be administered one, claimed Youth Congress leader Srivatsa on Monday.

"Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old? If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine? Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members? People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe," the former Karnataka Congress Social Media Head tweeted.