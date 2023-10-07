Is Dawood Ibrahim Gang Rearing Its Head In Mumbai?

Is the Dawood Ibrahim gang rearing its head in Mumbai? This is the question being asked in real estate circles in the metropolis. It is reliably learnt that the gang forced several tenants to sign on the dotted line for a prime property in Khar measuring about 25,000 sq metres. The property is being developed by a controversial builder of South Mumbai who used two persons well-known for their proximity with D Company. These two persons reportedly received Rs 100 crores from the big builder for services rendered. The tenants, who have been opposing the unfair terms being imposed on them, have little choice but go in for a settlement at considerable financial loss to themselves. The whole operation was conducted in secrecy and work on the mega redevelopment project is expected to start anytime from now.

It may be recalled that the FPJ had reported on September 26 how the Habib Trust, which owns Hotel Marine Plaza on Marine Drive, was allegedly threatened by persons who openly boasted about their links with Dawood Ibrahim and his close aide Chhota Shakeel. In 1992, the trustees had entered into a 30-year agreement with Shoreline Hotel Pvt Ltd for conducting the popular hotel located on uber prime property. Even though the agreement lapsed in February 2022, Shoreline and its directors, Rahim Maredia and Munir Bharwani, allegedly declined to vacate the hotel.

“Shoreline wanted to buy the property worth Rs 500 crore for a paltry amount which was not agreeable to us," Javed Shroff, chairman of the Habib Trust told FPJ.

"This shows the clout of the underworld"

“Ever since we declined to sell the hotel myself and other trustees have been under tremendous pressure. We complained in writing to Mumbai police and were simply shocked by the nonchalant attitude of its senior officers. We even submitted five audio clips which clearly proved the Dawood link, but the police simply wouldn't act. Finally, we had no choice but move the Bombay High Court which has ordered the police to investigate the audio clips and submit a report in two weeks. We are now pinning all hopes on the judiciary," Mr Shroff added. "Despite the terror link of D gang, the Mumbai police did not probe our complaint. This shows the clout of the underworld," he observed.

A Congress MLA also approached Mr Shroff to “settle" the matter, but he refused.

Shroff urges Fadnavis to provide him round-the-clock security

Mr Shroff has now urged deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home portfolio, to provide him round-the-clock security since his life is under threat from the Dawood gang.

“I will not succumb to the pressure of the bhais. I will resist their moves till the end," he declared.

For the past few years, the Dawood gang was lying low and was not indulging in extortion and threats as before. But, it now appears to have gone back to its earlier days when it held the metropolis in thrall. It is learnt that the Intelligence Bureau has already approached Mr Shroff and taken down details of his case and is likely to submit a report to Union home minister Amit Shah about the goings on in Mumbai.

