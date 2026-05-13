Irish Citizen’s Bag & Passport Stolen From Educational Institute Studio In Bandra West | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: An incident has come to light in which an Irish citizen’s bag, passport, and important documents were stolen from the studio of an educational institution in Bandra West. A case was registered against an unidentified individual at the Bandra Police Station on May 11.

As per the FIR, the complainant, Stephen Fergus Healy, 38, resides in Bandra West. He is an Irish citizen residing in Mumbai on a valid Indian work visa. He has been working as a guest lecturer at FAD International, an educational institution in Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, since November 2024.

According to the complaint, a photo shoot was organised for students assignment on March 7, 2026. As the shoot ended late, Healy kept his large bag, suitcase, and other materials in a corner of the studio on the second floor of the institute.

On March 9, at around 6 pm, when he went to the studio to collect his belongings, he found that the bags were missing. At that time, an employee named Umesh opened a locked cupboard and retrieved his belongings. However, upon checking them, Healy discovered that his Irish passport, Indian visa, and other important documents had been stolen from his bag and wallet.

The complaint states that he provided the stolen passport and visa details to the police. In this case, the Bandra police have registered a theft case against an unidentified person, and further investigation is underway.