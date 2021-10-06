IRCTC will run new pilgrimage train from Pune

To cater to the demand of the religious tourism market of western and central India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be operating Shri Ram Path Yatra, a pilgrim special tourist train comprising AC 3 Tier and Sleeper Class coaches, offering a 7 nights/8 days tour package.

Shri Ram Path Yatra will start from Pune on November 27, 2021. The train will start from Pune with boarding and deboarding points at Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon and Bhusawal. It will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Varanasi, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and finally return back to Pune.

IRCTC, the premier travel and tourism company under the Ministry of Railways, is also one of the largest operators of mass tourism in the country.

"With the aim to promote religious tourism in the country, the company has been operating a number of tourist trains on the various theme-based tourist circuits identified by the Ministry of Tourism under ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme to promote the growth and development of domestic tourism in the country. 'Shri Ram Path Yatra' is part of this scheme," said an official.

In addition to the above trains, IRCTC is already operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex-New Delhi all-inclusive package with its new fully air-conditioned deluxe tourist train for the premium segment tourists. The tour will commence from 7th November and end on 23rd November 2021. The tour package has received good feedback from the market and the train is completely booked. IRCTC will be launching more Shri Ramayana Yatra packages with deluxe trains soon.

The company has planned the train tour packages adhering to all health protocols for ensuring the safety of the passengers amidst the ongoing pandemic.

With the increasing demand for Ramayana Circuit train tour package, IRCTC will operate more such Shri Ramayana Yatra trains in the near future. While all booking related information of all the upcoming train tour package of Shri Ramayana Yatra is readily available on the tourism portal www.irctctourism.com, the customers can also approach the zonal and regional offices of IRCTC as Tourism Facilitation Centres set up by the company at major railway stations for booking of the packages.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:19 AM IST