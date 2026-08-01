IRCTC Beta Website Speeds Up Tatkal Bookings; Online Railway Ticket Share Climbs To Record 89.84 Per Cent

IRCTC's Beta website has improved Tatkal booking speed while driving online railway ticket bookings to a record 89.84% share | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 1, 2026: The revamped IRCTC Beta website has shown early signs of improving ticket booking efficiency, with the biggest gains recorded during the critical Tatkal booking window.

Fresh data released by IRCTC indicate that the upgraded platform has enabled more passengers to complete their bookings within the first few minutes of Tatkal ticket sales while also pushing online ticketing to a record share.

According to IRCTC, bookings completed within the first three minutes of the Tatkal booking window increased by more than 5 per cent after the launch of the beta website.

The platform also recorded a 3 per cent rise in bookings completed within five minutes and over a 2 per cent increase in bookings completed within 30 minutes, compared with the first fortnight of July.

The corporation also said that 89.84 per cent of railway tickets were booked online in July 2026, reflecting the growing preference for digital reservations and reducing the burden on the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

Platform Enhancements

IRCTC attributed the improvement to changes introduced in the beta website, including a streamlined booking process, fewer repetitive CAPTCHAs, reduced pop-up interruptions and a redesigned interface that displays seat availability across multiple travel classes on a single screen.

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Passenger Feedback

The beta platform, launched on July 15, is being continuously refined based on passenger feedback. IRCTC said the objective is to make railway ticket booking faster, simpler and more reliable while enhancing the overall user experience for millions of passengers.

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