‘Iran Encouraging All Countries To Stop Israel’: Dr Iraj Elahi, Iran’s Ambassador To India

The surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, has brought to the forefront the Israel-Palestine issue, which had been on the backburner for some time. Israel is conducting aerial bombings on the Gaza Strip and preparing for a ground offensive. Though there is no direct evidence of Iran’s involvement in Hamas’ act of terrorism, the world is looking with scepticism. Iran’s ambassador to India, Dr Iraj Elahi, 57, was present in Mumbai last Wednesday to take part in a special session on Chabahar port during the Global Maritime India Summit 2023. On the sidelines of the conference, he spoke exclusively to Sachin Diwan about the crisis and its impact on the economic corridors that India is envisaging via Chabahar and through the Middle-East to Europe. Excerpts:

Do you think that Israel will undertake ground invasion of Gaza?

I think Israel will seize the opportunity to finish Hamas from the ground. But it cannot. Hamas and Israel have clashed before. But Israel has not been able to neutralise Hamas. Israel has a bad experience of combating Hamas and Hezbollah. So, I don’t expect that Israel will send its forces into Gaza to start a ground operation.

But what if Israel goes ahead? What will be the reaction of Iran?

We are encouraging all countries to stop Israel. From the humanitarian viewpoint, it is important that the world should not be silent at this crucial point. Otherwise the world would be blamed. The catastrophe that is taking place daily in Palestine is not something that can be neglected or ignored.

What does Iran expect from India at this time?

We should condemn the attacks on Gaza. That is what India, Iran and the world community is doing right now. We are expressing our concern for the innocent people who lost their lives in the attack on the hospital and their families. India, Iran and all the countries in the world should enter the issue and ask both sides, especially Israel, to stop the bombardment of civilian population in Gaza.

India is developing the International North-South Transport Corridor via Chabahar Port in Iran and the IndiaMiddle East-Europe Economic Corridor via Haifa Port in Israel. How do you think that these corridors will be affected by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East?

The events in Gaza have proved that the International North-South Transport Corridor via Chabahar Port in Iran is the feasible, most economic and safe corridor. Other corridors are either not feasible or not safe. I am not mentioning this or that corridor. But I am just trying to talk about my corridor. Now it is available. It has advanced. In the coming months Chabahar will be connected to the Iranian railway network.

The INSTC has not received the expected response yet. There were issues related to the availability of equipment to complete its construction. The negotiations regarding the long-term agreement about the project between India and Iran have not progressed as expected. How would you comment on that? When can we expect the signing of the agreement? Has there any deadline been set for the same?

Soon! Very soon! Both Iran and India have finalised the main agreement. The equipment will be made available soon.

What is the progress about the corridor from India to Chabahar and further to Zaranj and Delaram in Afghanistan?

Now it is active. But it depends on the businessmen and traders whether they use it or not. Some cargo is going through Chabahar to Zaranj and even further. The best way of transporting goods for Afghanistan is the Iranian route via Chabahar.

