IPS officer Rashmi Shukla worked as BJP agent: Nawab Malik

The NCP chief spokesperson and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik on Tuesday gave a point-by-point rebuttal to charges made by former CM Devendra Fadnavis on the alleged police transfer scam. Malik alleged that the former additional director general of police (Intelligence) intercepted phone calls not just in case of police transfers but she was also responsible for tapping the phone calls of opposition leaders during the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He claimed that Shukla was working as a BJP agent.

Malik put up a brave front saying that the list which is mentioned in Shukla’s report, of that, 80 percent of transfers haven't happened. "As far as transfers are concerned, there is a Police Establishment Board headed by ACS (Home) and DGP. All recommendations of transfers are made by this board. The entire issue has been orchestrated to create a sensation in Maharashtra and the entire country,’’ he claimed.

Malik said Fadnavis wanted a CBI inquiry because he "wants to defame the government". There is no truth in the matter, he added.

Malik reiterated his charge against Shukla, who has recently gone on the central deputation, saying that she was tapping phones illegally and no permission was given. ‘’Earlier also, during government formation in Maharashtra, phones of leaders were tapped by her. This is why she was given a side posting and then she went to Delhi on central deputation," he noted.

Malik alleged that Fadnavis and BJP have been desperately trying other methods to pull down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government since they are unable to woo the legislators. He claimed that there is no threat to the MVA government and if the BJP is hell-bent on the imposition of President Rule it cannot do so as the majority needs to be proved on the floor of the house.

He also questioned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, who was suspended, for three hours before he was arrested in the Hiran case.