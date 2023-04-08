 IPL 2023: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for matches at Wankhede Stadium
According to a temporary traffic notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, IPL matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 8, 16, 22, 30, and May 9, 12, 21.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative | AFP

In view of the upcoming IPL matches at Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions around Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai.

The matches will be played at 7:30 pm on April 8, 3:30 pm on April 16, 7:30 pm on April 22, and 7:30 pm on April 30. In May, the matches will be played at 7:30 pm on May 9 and 12, and at 3:30 pm on May 21.

Parking Restrictions

There shall be no parking on the above-mentioned dates in respect of the following roads from 12.00 pm to 11.55 pm.

1) C Road north side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with E Roa (as and when required).

2) D Road from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with E Road.

3) E Road from the junction of D Road up to C road junction.

4) F Road from the junction of N.S. Road to the junction of E cross Road.

5) G Road south side from its junction on N.S. Road up to its junction with E cross Road (as and when required).

6) E cross road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road.

7) N.S. Road south and north bound from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air lndia Junction.

The notifications further said that following changes have been made in the routine traffic pattern on the above mentioned dates on the below mentioned roads from 12.00 pm to 11.55 pm.

Traffic Restrictions

- D Road shall be one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at N.S. Road (Marine Drive) and towards the junction of E and C Road.

- C Road shall be One Way (from East to West) for vehicular traffic from its junction of E Road towards the junction of N.S. Road (Marine Drive).

- E Road shall be One Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular traffic from junction of D Road towards its junction of C Road.

