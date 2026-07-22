IOA Partners With YES BANK To Support Indian Athletes At Four Major 2026 Intl Comp Events

Indian Olympic Association |

Mumbai: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has partnered with YES BANK, which will back Indian athletes competing in four major international sporting events in 2026.

YES BANK extends support after Paris 2024 Olympics banking partnership

The partnership will cover more than 100 sporting events at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland; the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan; the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal; and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The association extends the bank's support for India's Olympic movement after it served as the official banking partner of Team India during the Paris 2024 Olympics. The competitions will feature disciplines including weightlifting, boxing, judo, archery, cricket, badminton and several other sports.

IOA President P.T. Usha welcomes collaboration for sporting ecosystem

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Tonse said sport has the power to inspire the nation, promote health and well-being, nurture grassroots talent, and build character through discipline, resilience and teamwork.

"We are proud to partner with the Indian Olympic Association in supporting Team India across four marquee international sporting events in 2026. As Team India competes on the global stage, carrying the hopes and aspirations of millions, we are honoured to stand beside our athletes as they strive to bring pride to our nation," Tonse said.

Partnership aims to strengthen India-Japan ties and inspire next generation

Indian Olympic Association President P. T. Usha welcomed the partnership, describing YES BANK as a long-standing supporter of Indian sport. She said such collaborations strengthen the country's sporting ecosystem and provide greater momentum to athletes preparing for international competition.

The bank said it would also support Team India during the Youth Olympic Games and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games over the next six months, covering sports such as mixed martial arts, wushu and kickboxing.

The bank added that its association with the Asian Games also reflects its commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Japan while promoting sporting excellence and inspiring the next generation of Indian athletes.

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