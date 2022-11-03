Interview with Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat: Morale of party workers is high, Bharat Jodo Yatra has opened door of opportunity

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat | ANI

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 381 km in five districts of Maharashtra from November 7 to 20. In an interview with Sanjay Jog, the Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Yatra will give a booster dose for the party in the state.

Q: Can you please tell us about the preparation for the Yatra in Maharashtra?

A: The Yatra will enter Nanded district from Vikarabad district of Telangana on November 7 and will also cover Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts till November 20 when it moves to Madhya Pradesh. Party leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies one at Nanded on November 10 and another on November 18 at Shegaon.

I along with senior party leaders, the district leaders and cadre are working hard so that Yatra passes as per the time schedule in these districts covering 381 km area. What is interesting is that Yatra has enthused leaders and cadres who are quite optimistic that it will help further strengthen the party in Maharashtra. The morale of the party workers is high and the Yatra has opened a door of opportunity.

Q: What are the challenges in the organisation? What is the response from the community in general?

A: There are a couple of challenges as the Yatra will pass largely through the rural areas. The party has to make arrangements for the Yatris who will accompany him all though. Most of the agricultural land is with black soil and nearly 3 acres is required for making accommodation arrangements of these Yatris. That part of land will have to be cleared and made smooth to erect pedals or parking the containers.

Most of the farmers to whom we approached have offered a part of their land. Some farmers were worried that the land would become non usable for agricultural purposes. I met many farmers and assured them that the party takes the responsibility of restoring the land status .In a few cases farmers are giving away their land knowing that their next generations will remember Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

The local units have taken the responsibility of organising food to party workers and participants who will walk during the Yatra. They are likely to be in lakhs.

In addition, there are security related issues. The Congress delegation had met the Director General of Police, inspector generals of police and district police officials seeking their cooperation. The police are quite cooperative and we sincerely hope the Yatra will pass peacefully.

Q: Congress had appealed to the Political parties and civil society members to join the Yatra. What is the response?

A: The NCP chief Sharad Pawar has agreed to participate in the Yatra. The party has also requested the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray also. Parties including CPI and others will join the Yatra.

We also expect a large number of community members and various organisations to participate in the Yatra as it is aimed to end hatred and to re-associate the country with its democratic principles. Rahul Gandhi is directly interacting with the people and he is talking about peace and goodwill. You will see its impact in due course of time.