International Mangrove Day 2026: Mumbai To Host Mangrove Foundation Awards Honouring Conservation Champions Across State

The Mangrove Foundation Awards Programme 2026 will recognise outstanding contributions to mangrove and marine biodiversity conservation in Maharashtra | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: The Mangrove Cell and the Mangrove Foundation will organise the Mangrove Foundation Awards Programme 2026 on July 27 to mark International Mangrove Day, recognising outstanding contributions to mangrove and marine biodiversity conservation across Maharashtra.

The awards ceremony, scheduled from 11 am to 12.30 pm at Rangswar Hall, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai, will honour the best-performing Self-Help Groups (SHGs) engaged in sustainable livelihood initiatives in coastal Maharashtra.

Awards For Conservation Efforts

In addition, Mangrove Cell and Mangrove Foundation field staff and citizen volunteers will be felicitated for their exceptional efforts in protecting mangroves and conserving marine biodiversity.

As part of the programme, a musical skit on sea turtle conservation will also be staged to raise awareness about the protection of marine ecosystems.

Also Watch:

Awareness And Community Participation

The event is expected to bring together government officials, conservationists, community representatives and volunteers committed to safeguarding Maharashtra's fragile coastal environment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/