International Golf Course will prove to be Navi Mumbai's pride, says Minister Eknath Shinde

“Along with other ambitious projects of Navi Mumbai, the expanded 18 holes International Golf Course will be a pride for the satellite city Navi Mumbai”, said Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings), Government of Maharashtra. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of CIDCO Masters Cup 2021, and also unveiled the plan of expansion of 9 holes to 18 holes golf course and country club with all modern facilities. The programme was conducted by following all the Covid-19 safety measures including social distancing.

Shri Hemant Nagrale, Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Shri Bipinkumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Dr. Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, well known tennis player Leander Paes and Head of Departments of CIDCO were also present.

Shri. Eknath Shinde expressed that the exquisite projects being developed by CIDCO like Navi Mumbai International Airport, NAINA, International Corporate Park and expanded Golf Course will not only give a new direction to state’s but also nation’s urban development sector and will contribute towards the economic development of Maharashtra and India.

“The Kharghar node will also emerge as ‘Sports Hub’ in future due to the Centre of Excellence being developed under 18 holes Golf Course and Corporate Park project, for conducting Football World Cup and other international sports. The Golf Course will become an iconic spot in Navi Mumbai,” assured Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, VC&MD of CIDCO.