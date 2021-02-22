International Golf Course will prove to be Navi Mumbai's pride, says Minister Eknath Shinde

“Along with other ambitious projects of Navi Mumbai, the expanded 18 holes International Golf Course will be a pride for the satellite city Navi Mumbai”, said Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings), Government of Maharashtra. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of CIDCO Masters Cup 2021, and also unveiled the plan of expansion of 9 holes to 18 holes golf course and country club with all modern facilities. The programme was conducted by following all the Covid-19 safety measures including social distancing.
Shri Hemant Nagrale, Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, Shri Bipinkumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Dr. Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, well known tennis player Leander Paes and Head of Departments of CIDCO were also present.
Shri. Eknath Shinde expressed that the exquisite projects being developed by CIDCO like Navi Mumbai International Airport, NAINA, International Corporate Park and expanded Golf Course will not only give a new direction to state’s but also nation’s urban development sector and will contribute towards the economic development of Maharashtra and India.
“The Kharghar node will also emerge as ‘Sports Hub’ in future due to the Centre of Excellence being developed under 18 holes Golf Course and Corporate Park project, for conducting Football World Cup and other international sports. The Golf Course will become an iconic spot in Navi Mumbai,” assured Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, VC&MD of CIDCO.
Kharghar is the largest and modern node of Navi Mumbai. With ambitious projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport, International Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai Metro, Aerocity, Medcity, Transit Oriented Housing Scheme, Centre of Excellence, Kharghar Hills Plateau and similar other important projects being proposed in Kharghar and surrounding areas, Kharghar will become a well-equipped node with residential, commercial, transit and cultural facilities in the near future.
CIDCO envisaged the Kharghar Valley Golf Course, build on 52 hectares, as a medium that will boost the country’s tourism by serving as a venue for prestigious competitive events on the national and international golfing calendar. Also, it will influence the standard of living of people. With serene atmosphere and excellent topographical beauty, this picturesque and attractive tract of land is an ideal location for golf. It houses CIDCO’s Magnum-Opus Golf and Country Club, a 9 - hole international standard golf course of par 72 and 7,137 yards. The 9 holes golf course will be expanded to 18 holes golf course. Similarly, club house and detention pond for flood control, residential stock including high end luxurious villas, five-star hotel, residential apartments and bungalows are also proposed.
The event was hosted by Ms. Priya Ratambe, Public Relations Officer, CIDCO and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO.