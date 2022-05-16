International Agri Tourism Day: Maharashtra govt aims to connect more farmers through tourism

On the occasion of 15th International Agri Tourism Day, Maharashtra Tourism in association with Agri Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) celebrated a full day event at Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai on Monday. Director and Joint Director of Directorate of Tourism (DoT) Milind Borikar and Dr. Dhananjay Sawalkar, along with the founder of Agri Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Pandurang Taware and farmers from all over Maharashtra were present for the event. The theme of the day was ‘Sustainable Economic, Cultural and Environmental Development of Villages through Agriculture Tourism’.

In his speech, DoT director Borikar said that the cycle of nature has been affected to a great extent which has affected farmers and agriculture. This further has a negative impact on their emotional and financial status. "Under the guidance of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, the agri tourism policy was created. Due to this policy, several famers are coming forward and registering their agro tourism centre and have an alternative source of income," he said.

Minister for State, Aditi Tatkare in her video byte on the 15th International Agri Tourism Day said, "Maharashtra being the first state to create and implement Agri Tourism policy, it is crucial that farmers take this opportunity to get associated with tourism and have an extra source of income. Tourists visiting Maharashtra from other parts of India and abroad will also get a taste of the state’s culture, tradition and history. This policy has received tremendous response."

Whereas Pandurang Taware said that the Agro Tourism policy gave confidence to the farmers to start their own agro tourism centres, and provided much needed guidance.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:14 PM IST