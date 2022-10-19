Inspired by “Na khaunga na khane dunga” petitioner seeks CBI, ED probe into disproportionate assets of Uddhav Thackeray, family

Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya |

Mumbai: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the "disproportionate" assets of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The PIL is filed by Dadar resident Gouri Bhide, 38, whose family was in the printing business like the Thackerays-who published Marmik magazine and Saamna newspaper.

A division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and RN Laddha asked Bhide to clear the procedural objections raised by the HC registry, which are raised when fresh petitions are filed. The court then said it would take up the plea for hearing on November 16.

Bhide has claimed that she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anti-corruption motto "Na khaunga na khane dunga" and thought of helping the (Central) government to some extent in unearthing some more hidden, unaccounted wealth disproportionate to income and also laundering money.

They have properties worth crores in Mumbai, Raigad

According to Bhide’s plea, although Thackeray, his wife Rashmi, and his son Aditya have never disclosed any service, profession, or business as their official source of income; they had properties worth crores in Mumbai and Raigad districts.

The plea expressed astonishment at periodicals 'Marmik' and 'Saamna' - run by the Thackeray family) never being subjected to the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC). It stated that during the lockdown, when print media in the country was facing heavy losses, the company ‘Prabodhan Prakashan Pvt. Ltd.’, practically owned by the Thackeray family, showed a huge turnover of ₹42 crores and booked a profit of ₹11.5 crores.

"The unaccounted money gathered from BMC and other sources might have been dishonestly digested into the accounts of the above-mentioned company, and fictitious figures of profit have been shown for this digestion. This is not just a guess or a baseless allegation. The Statements of Accounts of these companies will clearly reveal this fact. However, a thorough and impartial investigation needs to be there," the plea stated.

BMC is their medium of source to create 'wealth'.

The plea further adds: "As Marmik and Saamna cannot be bread-butter and wealth earners for the family considering their extravagant lifestyle, their political outfit, Shivsena and its corporators, and particularly, the chairmen of the Standing and Improvements Committees of the BMC, is their only and only source to create ‘wealth’."

In view of the above, she claimed that it was a clear case of turning black money white.

Recently, raids conducted by the CBI and ED in Maharashtra revealed that close aides of Thackeray, Rashmi, and Aditya were closely interrogated and were under the radar of the agencies. The huge undisclosed properties, cash, and other wealth discovered with those people are linked to the Thackeray family, according to the plea.

She claimed that she had sent complaints to the Police Commissioner and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). However, no action was taken and hence she filed the PIL. She has urged that a probe be initiated into the unaccounted wealth of the Tahckerays and a monthly report be submitted to the court.