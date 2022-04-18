INS Vikrant cheating case: Kirit Somaiya appears before EOW for questioning

Mumbai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to preserve India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy in 2013-14.

On Monday, Somaiya appeared before the EOW office at 11 am along with his bodyguards and left after 2 pm. While speaking to the media after giving his statement to the police, Somaiya said, “I have faith in the judiciary. I am cooperating with the police.” He is likely to be called again for questioning.

Earlier this month, Somaiya and his son Neil were booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust after a former army personnel accused the father-son duo of allegedly misappropriating Rs 57 crore on the pretext of crowd-funding. It was believed that the funds were handed over to the Raj Bhavan after the ship was scrapped. However, a Right To Information (RTI) query to Raj Bhavan revealed that the funds collected in the name of INS Vikrant were never received by them.

Last week, the EOW had summoned Somaiya and his son Neil to appear on April 13, but they failed to do so. Subsequently, the two moved the sessions court to seek anticipatory bail, which were rejected. While granting them protection from arrest till April 28, the Bombay HC asked them to attend the police station between April 18 and April 21.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:52 PM IST