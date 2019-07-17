Injured were immediately rushed to the JJ Hospital

Mumbai: Ten people have been killed including one and half year-old baby and atleast eight have been injured after a 100-year-old four-storey building collapsed in Dongri on Tuesday morning.

The injured were immediately taken to the Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital for the treatment. According to information received by officials at JJ Hospital, seven are currently undergoing treatment and one has been discharged.

“We alerted our entire staff to be active as they have to attend the emergency cases. All the injured patients were given treatment on time and were shifted to separate ward of the hospital,” said a doctor.

On the other hand, it was a chaotic scene at JJ Hospital as several relatives of the injured and missing people had gather outside and were anxious as family members of those missing waited for some news, their hopes dimming with each passing hour.

Among one of these people, Rizwana, a 28-year-old woman stood out. “My brother means the world to me, he was trapped inside the debris, I don’t know where he is or what has happened to him. I just hope that he is safe. I don’t know what will happen to my family now,” she said.

Another lady was roaming inside hospital in search of her relatives and said her four family members were missing. “I didn’t understand what was going on today morning.

People were screaming, ‘Run the building is falling!’ my daughter also told me to run. I began to run outside, but my family was inside the house. They were trapped under the debris.”

“I have two nephews, I know nothing about their whereabouts. I have no idea where my daughter-in-law and her child is. I have come to the hospital to search for them,” she added.