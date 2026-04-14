'Inept & Shameless': Mumbai Drug Overdose Deaths Spark Political Row, Congress Slams Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal | File Photo

The deaths of two students following a suspected drug overdose at a music concert in Mumbai have intensified political tensions in Maharashtra. The incident, which took place in Goregaon, has prompted sharp criticism from the opposition, with questions being raised about law enforcement and public safety.

According to police, the students were part of a group of 15 from a city based management institute who had consumed ecstasy before entering the venue and also drank alcohol during the event.

Congress targets government over alleged lapses

Harshvardhan Sapkal, president of the Maharashtra Congress, criticised the BJP led Mahayuti government, calling its functioning “inept and shameless”. He alleged that the administration’s failure had left the youth vulnerable to drug abuse.

Sapkal questioned how a large gathering could take place where drugs and alcohol were allegedly consumed openly, without intervention from authorities. He termed it a serious failure of the Home Department and the state’s administrative machinery.

Questions over policing and permissions

The Congress leader also raised concerns about the permissions granted for the event held at the NESCO complex in Goregaon. He alleged that enforcement agencies had failed in their duty, claiming their focus had shifted away from maintaining law and order.

Sapkal further linked the issue to broader concerns about drug activity across Maharashtra, citing past incidents in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Solapur. He alleged that such networks operate with political backing, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Calls for inquiry and accountability

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, Sapkal said the government must take responsibility for the situation.

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule described the incident as “extremely worrisome” and called for a thorough police inquiry. She urged the Home Department to act swiftly to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As investigations continue, the incident has reignited concerns about drug use at large public events and the systems in place to monitor them.

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