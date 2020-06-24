Indrani Mukerjea files interim bail plea

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday filed a temporary bail plea before the special CBI court. This is her sixth bail plea, while one bail plea filed on merits of the case in December last year is still pending hearing and orders.

Mukerjea has filed the present plea on health grounds and said that her health conditions may make her more prone to the Coronavirus infection in crowded conditions in jail. Her medical issues mentioned in previous bail pleas may be considered, her plea said.

In her previous bail pleas filed on medical grounds, she had stated that she had a neurological problem and suffered a near stroke. Further, it said that her condition is fragile which needs immediate hospitalisation with the slightest unusual symptom, which is not possible when she is in prison. The plea had also stated that due to her rapidly deteriorating health, she is no longer able to fight the case from prison. She suffered from unbearable headaches and blackouts, which occur frequently, it said.

Indrani Mukerjea has been in jail for almost five years now after her arrest in August 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012. The crime had come to light when her driver Shyamvar Rai had got nabbed by the police while trying to dispose of a country pistol allegedly given to him by Indrani through her secretary. This led to her arrest and that of her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna. Thereafter, her then husband Peter Mukerjea was also arrested.