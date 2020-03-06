Indore: Married woman committed suicide by consuming poison at her residence in Rau

Indore: A married woman committed suicide by consuming poison at her residence in Rau on Thursday. Police are investigating the case to know the reason of her suicide.

Rau police station in charge Dinesh Verma said that the incident took place in Rangwasa. Arti Bagri (22) consumed poison at her place on Thursday morning and she was rushed to the hospital where she died during treatment. The police have sent the body for autopsy and are taking the statement of family members to know the reason behind the incident.