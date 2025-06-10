IndiGo Announces Direct Flights From Mumbai To Central Asia's Tashkent, Almaty And Tbilisi

Indigo | File Photo

IndiGo has expanded its Central Asian network as it announced new direct flights from Mumbai to Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi. The new flights will be operated four times a week for Amlaty and Tashkent, and thrice for Tbilisi.

From July 1, IndiGo will commence operations from Mumbai to Almaty, followed by flights to Tashkent from August 1, and to Tbilisi from August 2. The airline will operate four weekly flights to both Tashkent and Almaty, and three weekly flights to Tbilisi, significantly enhancing connectivity between India and the growing markets of Central Asia.

From July 1, the flight 6E1817 from Mumbai to Almaty will depart at 7pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and reach at 12.25am. The return flight 6E1818 will depart at 1.25 from Almaty on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and will reach Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8.20am.

The flight 6E1821 to Tashkent, scheduled to start from August 2, will depart from Mumbai at 9.55am on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and reach at 3pm, whereas the return flight will depart at 4.20pm on the same day and reach at 9.55pm. From August 2, the flight 6E 1823 will depart from Mumbai at 9.55am on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and reach Tbilisi at 2pm, whereas the return flight will depart at 5pm and reach Mumbai at 9.40pm on the same day.

The new routes are said to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties, while offering customers more travel options across the region. Notably, IndiGo had launched flights to these cities from Delhi in 2023.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said, "Building on the success of our Delhi to Central Asia routes, we are extremely pleased to announce direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi from Mumbai, reinforcing our commitment to connecting India to the world. These routes will further enhance accessibility to these culturally rich destinations, fostering global connections and enriching tourism. At IndiGo, we anticipate the ever-evolving passenger needs and strive to offer seamless, direct, and reliable travel options.”