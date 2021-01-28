India's first indigenously built metro rake arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai: First indigenously built metro rake useful for trial runs on Metro Line 2A (Dahisar East to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. The rake comprises six coaches manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) at its Bengaluru facility.

The features of the metro rake is made up of stainless steel body. The rake also has driverless train compatibility, energy friendly regenerative brake system. Besides this, commuters can carry bicycles in metro while travelling from one end to another.

On Thursday, the MMRDA officials welcomed the arrival of the first made in India metro rake in city with traditional Dhol tasha music. The rake has been kept at Charkop depot, where integrated operations and control of both line 2A and 7 will be taken care of.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers along with Metropolitan Commissioner R A Rajeev will unveil the rake at the depot on Friday.

With the arrival of first rake for metro line 2A and 7 the trial runs assumed to begin from March onwards. Thereafter from May the commercial operations of both these metro lines will begin.

Reportedly, the MMRDA is the nodal agency for carrying out the construction of 337 kilometers of long metro network in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), scheduled to be completed by 2026.