Indian Railways to introduce express cargo service soon between Mumbai-Delhi

After the introduction of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains, now the Indian Railways has decided to introduce super fast parcel service soon. The first service will be introduced in trains bound for Mumbai-Delhi.

"With an objective of capturing additional high-value time-sensitive cargo, which is presently being transported through other modes of transport, Indian Railways is planning to introduce super-fast parcel services. These services are being planned via new 'Freight EMU ( electrical multiple units) rolling-stock built on Vande-Bharat platform," read a letter written by Mudit Chandra Executive director, of freight marketing Railway board to the general manager of the Central, Western and Northern railway on 11th October 2022.

"The first rake of this type likely to be introduced in service very soon" stated the letter.

"This will be a 16-car trainset like the Vande Bharat train set. Production of the first rake has already started in the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, which will likely to complete by December 2022. The carrying capacity of this train will be 264 tons," said an official of the railway.

"Based on the interactions with some of the potential customers, the first service is being to be introduced between the Delhi-NCR region and Mumbai region. In this regard, Zonal Railways are requested to identify and interact with the potential customers at the Zonal/ Divisional level and identify the terminals for running the initial services. Ensure that necessary infrastructure and facilities, required to run Freight EMU services, are available at the identified terminals and also decide the time-table for Freight EMU services in consultation with en-routeZonal Railways," read the letter.

The letter further state that necessary infrastructure and facilities at the identified terminals may be created in a time-bound manner, within the next three weeks. Other potential routes for the running of subsequent services of Freight EMUs may also be identified in consultation with potential customers and other stakeholders and may be communicated to this office.

The rating structure of Freight EMU services is being worked out and will be communicated in due course.

"Since the introduction of Freight EMU services is being monitored at the highest level, it is requested that this may be treated as MOST URGENT please" further read the letter.

