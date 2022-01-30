Indian Railways to carry out customer satisfaction survey to rate food served to them

Now rate your food that you eat at railway stations or inside long distance trains. Probably for first time the Indian Railways will carry out a customer satisfaction survey whereby they will ask 40 questions divided in 6 segments. This is probably the first time that such a questionnaire shall be asked to passengers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will appoint an agency which shall carry out this survey amongst the passengers traveling onboard or visiting any of static units on platforms. The questionnaire is of self-filling or digital mode and will be available in English/Hindi/other Regional languages. They will cover trips in long distance trains where they shall review the passengers based on their experience with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“We will be seeking response on namely seven different avenues of service. These would include overall rating, quality of food and packaging, quantity of food, hygiene, menu variety, availability of menu card/complaint book/issuance of bill and staff behavior. These shall be rated from 1-5 points with one being ‘Bad’ and five being ‘Excellent’,” said an official from IRCTC on condition of anonymity.

The surveyor will also ask other questions like time taken by restaurant/static unit to serve food, purpose of visit, food habit (vegetarian, non-vegetarian, eggetarian), age group (four groups from 18 years up to 61 years and more), gender and education qualification. Passengers will be thoroughly briefed on the objectives of the study and method of filling the survey form.

The sample is to be spread in accordance with occupancy of type of coaches (AC-I, AC-II, AC-III, Sleeper, EC, CC and Non-AC chair car compartments). Sources said that the survey will be bifurcated as individual unit report and comprehensive report including conclusions and recommendations.

ALSO READ Northern Railway sends Rs 16.4 crore bill for running canteens in Parliament

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:00 AM IST