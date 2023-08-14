 Indian Railways Joins Independence Day Celebration, Stations Illuminated With Tricolour Lights
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
VGP

Indian Railways celebrated the eve of 77th Independence Day with fervor and gaiety. All prominent Railway Stations, offices, buildings including CSMT heritage structure and colonies are decorated with the National flag and are being illuminated with tricolour lighting.  

The station buildings of Railway Stations are tastefully decorated with tricolour lights. The Iconic Railway Bridges are decorated with the National flag.

Various programmes like Tiranga Yatra, exhibitions about “Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day” at Railway stations, Nukkad Nataks were organized today.

National flag was distributed amongst the staff members of Railways. Mass participation was observed by Railway employees in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ program. Railway employees uploaded their selfies or pinned location on www.harghartiranga.com

article-image
