Indian Railways Installs CCTV At 3,215 Stations, 13,409 Coaches To Boost Passenger Safety | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian Railways has significantly expanded its CCTV surveillance network, covering 3,215 railway stations and 13,409 passenger coaches across the country as part of its ongoing effort to improve passenger safety and strengthen security. The Ministry of Railways informed Parliament that the installation of CCTV systems is being carried out in phases across the railway network, with all operational Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat train rakes already equipped with onboard cameras. The move is aimed at improving surveillance, supporting crime prevention and helping railway authorities respond more effectively to security-related incidents.

Among railway zones, Northern Railway has the highest number of CCTV-equipped stations with 425 stations, followed by Western Railway with 391 stations and Eastern Railway with 271 stations. In passenger coaches, Western Railway has emerged as the leader with 1,735 CCTV-equipped coaches, ahead of Northern Railway with 1,483 coaches and Southern Railway with 1,481 coaches. Central Railway has installed CCTV systems at 240 stations and 1,384 coaches, while several other zones have also expanded surveillance under the phased programme. Metro Railway, Kolkata has CCTV coverage at 37 stations, and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has installed surveillance systems at 72 stations.

According to the Ministry of Railways, CCTV surveillance is a key part of its strategy to enhance passenger safety and improve security monitoring across stations, trains and railway premises. The cameras help authorities monitor movement, investigate incidents and assist security agencies in maintaining law and order. With growing passenger traffic and increasing security requirements, the expansion of CCTV coverage is expected to strengthen surveillance at busy stations and inside coaches.

The latest figures indicate that Indian Railways is steadily moving towards wider technology-based security measures across its network. While installation work continues in phases, the ministry said the ongoing expansion will improve monitoring capabilities and create a safer travel environment for millions of passengers using the railway system every day. The data was shared by the Ministry of Railways in a written reply in Parliament, highlighting the government's continued focus on modernising railway infrastructure and strengthening passenger security through technology.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/