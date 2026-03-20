Indian Pilots’ Body Demands War-Risk Insurance And Recognition Amid Middle East Conflict | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has formally requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to mandate comprehensive war-risk insurance for all flight crews, ground staff, and travelers. The demand comes amid the growing risk of operating medium and long-haul flights due to the growing tension in the Middle East and West Asia.

The letter, sent on Wednesday, highlights a critical gap in standard aviation insurance, which is the standard war risk exclusion clause. These legacy policies often do not cover incidents occurring in conflict zones, leaving crew and passengers vulnerable in the event of military action or accidental engagements.

ALPA India, led by President Captain Sam Thomas, urged the regulator to issue a formal directive to all Indian airlines to provide explicit confirmation of enhanced coverage to override standard exclusions that typically apply during times of war. The association stated that such a confirmation is essential to alleviate anxieties among crew and their families who are operating flights through or near high-risk airspaces.

Beyond financial protections, the association has called for a public acknowledgment of the crews operating in these extraordinarily challenging times. The letter urged the DGCA and the government to formally recognise the valour and selflessness of pilots and airline staff. “The crew display valour and selflessness in the face of overwhelming danger. Their Fly to Serve spirit embodies the very best of our profession,” the letter stated.

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The demand for insurance comes alongside a growing controversy over the DGCA's recent relaxation of flight duty time limitations (FDTL) rules for Air India. Due to the rerouting of flights around Iranian and Iraqi airspace, some long-haul operations on Boeing 787s now extend up to 11 hours and 30 minutes with only two pilots. The pilots’ body warned that these extensions introduce "unacceptable levels of fatigue risk," particularly since the Boeing 787 captain's seats have limited recline functionality, hindering in-flight rest.

ALPA India also enquired the DGCA about whether the flight data, including flight time, destination, etc. are notified to the Gulf authorities to minimise the risk of accidental engagements. It also asked to be debriefed with the ongoing risk mitigation efforts, adding that “it would go a long way in bolstering confidence among those who shoulder our burden daily.”

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