e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 9th time in a row at 4%India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalitiesMumbai: Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:44 PM IST

Indian Navy's 'Killers' squadron that sank Pakistan warships awarded 'President Standard' honour

PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday awarded the 'President Standard', a rare honour for its distinguished service, to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron. | PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday awarded the 'President Standard', a rare honour for its distinguished service, to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron. | PTI

Advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday awarded the 'President Standard', a rare honour for its distinguished service, to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron, the unit that had bombed and sank Pakistan Navy's vessels in the 1971 war.

The President said the honour is the testimony to the services rendered by the past and present officers of the squadron.

The year also marks the fifty years since the inception of the Missile Vessel Squadron, also known as the 'Killers' who over the past five decades have maintained the capability of delivering a credible offensive punch from the sea.

Based in Mumbai, the Missile Vessel Squadron has participated in Operation Vijay, Operation Parakram and most recently, during the heightened security state following the Pulwama attack in 2019 deployed within striking distance off the Pakistan coast.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra government planning various housing schemes for police, says minister Eknath Shinde Maharashtra government planning various housing schemes for police, says minister Eknath Shinde

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:44 PM IST
Advertisement