Indian Navy sets up pavilions in Phoenix Malls

Mumbai: On July 20 and 21, the Material Organisation and INS Trata of Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command set up a Pavilions at the Phoenix Mall, Kurla and High Street Phoenix Mall, Lower Parel respectively to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The pavilion showcased the valour of the armed forces as well as the Indian Navy — the Combat Ready Force for National Security. The pavilion at Kurla consisted of an artistic Tableau of Warships in the Arabian Sea which was developed in-house by MO (Mumbai)'s technical staff.

Large number of visitors witnessed the in-house artwork and took pictures of the traditional Sand Art (Rangoli) which depicted Portraits of Kargil War Heroes.

At Lower Parel, the event was depicted through various posters and motivational movies. Naval band also regaled the audience by playing a mix of martial and popular tunes to bring up the nationalistic fervour amongst the audience with an added attention to young populace.

In addition, opportunity was also provided to people present to take selfies as part of carrying back the memories of the event. Towards this, “Selfie Points” were rigged up depicting Kargil's Hilly Terrain, a Medium Machine Gun Model inside a Bunker.