Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Vessels For Illegal Fuel Transfer, AIS Spoofing In Indian EEZ; FIR Registered At Yellow Gate Police Station |

Mumbai: Commander Aniruddh Dharampal Dabas (40), serving with the Indian Coast Guard since 2010 and currently posted at the Regional Headquarters, Malabar Hill, has lodged a formal complaint regarding serious maritime violations involving three foreign-flagged vessels in the Arabian Sea.

Suspicious Activity Detected

According to an FIR, on February 4, 2026, during electronic surveillance operations, the Indian Coast Guard detected suspicious activity by tanker MT Asphalt Star (IMO 9463528), sailing under the Mali flag. The vessel was found stationary at coordinates 19°55.98’N, 069°37.12’E in the Arabian Sea and was repeatedly altering its identity through electronic transmission systems.

Immediate Boarding Operation Conducted

A Coast Guard vessel was immediately dispatched to the location and reached the spot at 2:10 am on February 5. Upon contact over VHF Channel 16, the tanker claimed it had been instructed by its management to proceed towards Mangalore. However, further suspicion led to a boarding operation at approximately 6:30 am.

Suspicious Findings on MT Asphalt Star

During inspection, Coast Guard officers discovered false information being transmitted regarding last and next ports through AIS (Automatic Identification System) and VHF, temporary registration certificate from Bamako, Mali dated January 30, 2026, absence of mandatory P&I insurance certificate, and outdated logbooks. The vessel had illegally transferred 30 metric tonnes of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) within India’s EEZ.

Illegal Bitumen Transfer Noted

Documents further revealed that on January 21, 2026, 5,473 metric tonnes of bitumen (VG-40), used for road construction, had been illegally transferred to MT STELLAR RUBY (IMO 9555199). The Master, Shyam Bahadur Chauhan, failed to produce authorization documents for the transfers.

AIS Spoofing & Pakistan EEZ Stay

Examination of ECDIS data revealed MT Asphalt Star remained in Pakistan’s EEZ between January 20 and January 28, 2026. The vessel switched off AIS, VHF, and sensors for 11 hours, concealing its identity. The Master claimed the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) was non-functional during this period.

WhatsApp Communication Evidence

The Master’s mobile phone was seized. Investigators found continuous WhatsApp communication with Captain Navjot, owner linked to Star Shipping Management, indicating instructions regarding AIS spoofing and updates about Coast Guard movements.

Inspection of MT AL JAFZIA

Upon boarding MT AL JAFZIA (IMO 9171498), 15 crew members were found. The vessel displayed the Guyana flag, had 30 metric tonnes of HFO from MT Asphalt Star, attempted Alang entry with forged documents, and had no valid P&I certificate. Logbook and AIS irregularities were also observed.

Inspection of MT STELLAR RUBY

On boarding MT STELLAR RUBY (IMO 9555199), 18 crew members were identified. The vessel entered Karwar Port (Karnataka) between January 31 and February 3, 2026, and discharged 5,473 metric tonnes of bitumen. DG Shipping confirmed forged P&I certificate and fake port entry documentation.

Crew Admissions and Detention

Several crew members, including Shyam Bahadur Chauhan, admitted involvement in illegal bunker transfers, forged documents, and AIS spoofing. Audio-video statements were secured, and all three vessels were brought to A Anchorage, Mumbai, between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm on February 9, 2026, for legal action.

FIR and Investigation Launched

FIRs have been registered against all key accused, including Masters, officers, and the vessel owner. Authorities are investigating violations under maritime safety laws, SOLAS 1974 provisions, AIS manipulation, illegal ship-to-ship transfers, forged documentation, and possible fuel smuggling within India’s EEZ.

