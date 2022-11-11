Indian Coast Guard evacuates critically injured foreign nationals off Mumbai coast |

In a swift sea-air coordinated rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully evacuated a critically injured foreign national from the merchant vessel MV Zim Atlantic 90 KM, off Mumbai on Friday.



According to the ICG, the SOS call was received at Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai at 0950 hrs on Friday from Liberian flagged Container Vessel MV Zim Atlantic for an emergency medical evacuation of a 35 years old unconscious Filipino crew with severe head injury.



ICG immediately swung into action and ICG Ship Saksham with a specialist medical team was diverted for assistance. The ship promptly evacuated the patient and provided first aid under the supervision of a specialist medical team headed by a neurologist.



Further, considering the criticality of the head injury, ICG Helicopter was launched from Mumbai and the patient was airlifted within the shortest span of time. The patient was subsequently disembarked at Juhu airfield and handed over to the agent for further critical medical management.