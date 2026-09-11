Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Suspected Fishing Boat Allegedly Involved In Smuggling; Recovers ₹10 Lakh Cash & Illicit Liquor

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted a fishing boat off Mumbai after receiving information about suspected illicit activity near an offshore oil rig | File Photo

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted a suspicious fishing boat suspected of illicit diesel smuggling off the coast of Mumbai on Thursday. The apprehension led to the recovery of concealed cash worth Rs 10 lakh and illicit liquor concealed in the vessel.

The ICG received a tip-off regarding unauthorised activities being carried out near an offshore oil rig close to Mumbai coast. The maritime law enforcement agency diverted its Advanced Patrol Vessel to investigate the area which intercepted the suspected fishing boat in the dark hours following a tactical approach.

Officials boarded the vessel and carried out a comprehensive search of the boat, leading to the discovery of unaccounted cash worth around Rs 10 lakh and discovery of illicit liquor.

Vessel, Crew Handed Over

The ICG officially apprehended the fishing boat, along with its six crew members and the confiscated items, and escorted them to Mumbai Harbour.

According to official information, the crew and the vessel have been handed over to the relevant authorities and a joint investigation involving multiple law enforcement and maritime stakeholders has been initiated to uncover the broader network behind the suspected smuggling operation.

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“The successful operation underscores the ICG’s steadfast commitment to curbing smuggling and neutralizing illicit activities at sea, ensuring the continued safety, security and integrity of India’s maritime frontiers,” an ICG spokesperson said.

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