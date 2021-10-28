'IndIAA Awards have set a new benchmark' - Check the list of winners of the sixth edition of awards in Mumbai

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association, presented the sixth edition of its prestigious IndIAA Awards yesterday 27th October at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Mathrubhumi was the title partner, ABP Network the associate partner & Times Network the supporting partner for the event.

Megha Tata, President IAA said: “A great jury, wonderful winning work, fantastic attendance of the who's who of advertising media and marketing. The IndIAA Awards have truly set a new benchmark in the industry.

IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman, Abhishek Karnani said: “Any award is only as good as the people who endorse it. I view the presence of such a high powered audience here today, and the presence of repeat sponsors, as a great endorsement for the IndIAA awards. Keeping in mind the phase we are hopefully emerging from, we have sculpted our awards event around a theme - that acknowledges and inspires the need to show - that there is good in everything around us. It just needs to be tapped into by us”

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, in his video message said: “It’s been a privilege and honor to be the Jury Chair for 3 years in a row. These awards are the most prestigious in the advertising and communications. This year IndIAA Awards received 200 plus nominations across all the 31 categories. I want to congratulate every award winner for their outstanding work, you need to be truly proud of your yourselves, your agency, partners, teams, customers, consumers stakeholders and of everyone who has been involved in the success of the campaign”

At this occasion IAAfelicitated Covid Humanitarian Heroes: CVL Srinivas, Country Manager WPP India; Bhupal Ramnathkar & Raj Nair, CEO Madison BMB for being an industry leaders with a heart, being the silent hands behind several initiatives for good, showcasing the power of design, for the many communication campaigns that sought to make a difference and for the ever-willing attitude to help a good cause.

This year we have added a very special category – ‘Voice of Change’: campaigns that challenge the gender stereotype in the industry. The winners of VOICE OF CHANGE category – was Unacademy for their campaign #TeachThemYoung | Know When She Needs You.

Here's is the full list of winners:

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:48 PM IST