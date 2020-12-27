India will break apart like Russia if BJP continues to destabilise state governments, warns Sanjay Raut in Saamana

Mumbai: Sharply attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre for destabilising the governments of non-BJP ruled states, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut warned that India would break up like Russia. “If those who are in power at the Centre don't realise that they are doing the people of the country a disservice by indulging in politicking, states will break away just as Russia had disintegrated,” said Raut in his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’, which appears in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

“What if our Prime Minister is taking a special interest in destabilising state governments? The Prime Minister is of the entire country. Mumbai Metro was blocked for political arrogance. If the Central government does not realise that we are harming people for political gains, then it will not be long before India breaks apart, as Russia did,” he said.

“There is still instability in the Kashmir Valley. China has entered Ladakh. Regressive tactics are being applied against Punjab farmers who launched protests against farm laws. The Central Government stepped in to save Kangana Renaut and Arnab Goswami. If this continues and if the Centre will not realise that its moves are harming citizens, it will not take much time for India to break up like Russia,’’ noted Raut.

The Sena MP said 2020 should be summed up as the year raising a question mark over the Central Government’s credibility and ability. “Centre-State relations, especially with non-BJP ruled states, are deteriorating. The fact that states that have non-BJP governments belong to the country is being forgotten. The Supreme Court has forgotten its duties. It is tragic that it has been left in the hands of two or four persons to make the country's future bright or let it degenerate,’’ he added.

However, the BJP has refuted Raut’s charges, saying that Shiv Sena was trying to hide its discomfiture over the Kanjurmarg metro carshed project with such remarks.