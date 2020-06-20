India wants peace but that doesn't mean we are weak: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday, on the Indo-China standoff lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting all parties for consultation. He further said, “We are all one. This is the feeling. We are with you, PM. We are with our forces and their families."

"India wants peace, but that doesn't mean we are weak. China's nature is betrayal. I want to laud you, Prime Minister, for talking to us. India is Majboot, not Majboor," the CM said at the video conference chaired by PM Modi.

Our government has the ability to- aankhien nikalkar haath mein de dena.

On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the PLA must be evacuated from occupying high ground in Galwan Valley on the Indian side. “If we want the PLA to evacuate from Galwan, compulsory measures are required. It would be advisable to strategise using diplomatic channels to diffuse tension on the border and make China see reason.

Meanwhile, calling the brutal killings of Indian soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Chinese forces as an attack “which was as horrible and dangerous as (the) 1962 (war),” the Shiv Sena tried to catch the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bind over its hyper-nationalist agenda.

The Shiv Sena questioned if the government could only threaten Pakistan for its transgressions, but fell short when it came to taking a strong position against China.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi says we will give a befitting reply to any provocation. But, doesn’t the brutal torture and death of 20 Indian soldiers amount to a provocation?” questioned an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna on Friday.