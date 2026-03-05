India vs England T20 World Cup Semi Final: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Black Marketing Wankhede Tickets At ₹25,000

Mumbai, March 5: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti Extortion Cell has arrested a man for allegedly black marketing tickets for the India versus England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi final at the Wankhede Stadium.

According to IANS, the accused has been identified as Kamaluddin Bamne, 51, who was allegedly selling match tickets at highly inflated prices ahead of the much anticipated clash.

Trap Laid After Complaint From Cricket Fan

According to the Mumbai Police, the action was initiated after a cricket fan approached the authorities with a complaint about illegal ticket sales.

Acting on the information, the Crime Branch laid a trap and apprehended Bamne near Dockyard Road. During the operation, police recovered ten original tickets for the semi final match along with a mobile phone that was allegedly used to coordinate the sale.

As per reports, he accused was selling each ticket for around ₹25,000, which is significantly higher than the price fixed by the International Cricket Council.

The police are now investigating how the accused obtained the tickets and whether a larger network involved in ticket black marketing is operating around major cricket events in the city.

Fans Turn To Black Market Amid Ticket Shortage

The high-profile semi-final between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium has generated massive excitement among cricket fans across Mumbai.

With tickets on official platforms selling out quickly, several fans have reportedly turned to the black market in hopes of securing a seat at the stadium.

Earlier, a cricket enthusiast told FPJ that he had purchased a ticket for the Vijay Merchant Stand for ₹20,000 from a ticket blacker outside the stadium.

According to him, tickets on the official booking platform were sold out within minutes, leaving fans with little choice but to approach illegal sellers if they wished to watch the match from the stands.

Investigation Underway

Police are further investigation is underway to trace the origin of the tickets recovered from the accused and to determine whether other individuals are involved in the racket.

Authorities have urged cricket fans to purchase tickets only through authorised platforms and avoid engaging with black market sellers.

