India vs England T20 Semi Final: Massive Traffic Chaos In South Mumbai, Coastal Road Closure Angers Commuters - VIDEO |

Mumbai, March 5: South Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Thursday evening as thousands of cricket fans headed to the Wankhede Stadium for the high profile T20 World Cup semi final between India and England. The match, scheduled to begin at 7 pm, drew large crowds, leading to delays on several key roads around Marine Drive and the stadium precinct.

Motorists and spectators took to social media platform X to express frustration over traffic jams and road closures, with some alleging that traffic management measures had caused inconvenience for commuters.

Only @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice can really smoothen the traffic situations during Wankhede matches with India playing or can mess up & cause maximum inconvenience to the people. Here they have done the later. Coastal Road shut from Haji Ali Exit towards Marine Drive pic.twitter.com/nfL9W2WzFE — Nirbhay (@NirbhayShah) March 5, 2026

Coastal Road Closure Triggers Complaints

One of the major concerns raised by commuters was the reported closure of a stretch of the Coastal Road near the Haji Ali exit towards Marine Drive.

A user on X criticised the move, stating that the Mumbai Police could either manage traffic smoothly during matches at Wankhede or cause significant inconvenience to the public. The user alleged that the closure of the Coastal Road had added to traffic congestion in South Mumbai during the match hours.

Another commuter posted that the traffic around the Wankhede Stadium area was so heavy that many spectators struggled to reach the stadium on time.

Too much traffic around Wankhede stadium area had delayed spectators to enter stadium — Yashraj (@yashraj_30) March 5, 2026

A third post expressed concern that blocking access through the Coastal Road during such a major event had created long traffic queues and difficulties for people travelling to South Mumbai.

Traffic Advisory Issued Before Match

Yesterday, the Mumbai Traffic Police had issued a traffic advisory anticipating congestion due to the semi final clash between India and England.

According to the advisory, the stadium gates opened for spectators at 4 pm and authorities expected a significant turnout for the match. Motorists were advised to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes wherever possible.

The traffic police had also urged spectators to rely on public transport to reduce vehicular pressure around the Marine Drive and Churchgate areas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Heavy Crowd Expected For High Profile Match

Cricket matches at Wankhede Stadium routinely draw thousands of fans, often leading to heavy traffic movement in surrounding areas such as Marine Drive, Churchgate, and Nariman Point.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With India facing England in a crucial semi final, the turnout was expected to be particularly large, putting additional pressure on the already busy South Mumbai road network.

Authorities had deployed traffic personnel in the area to manage the rush and ensure smooth movement as far as possible.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/