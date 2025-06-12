 India Becomes Second-Largest Fish Producer Globally; Maharashtra Sees Major Boost In Marine Output
The sector's contribution to the national economy is substantial, with the fisheries industry exporting 17,81,602 metric tons of seafood worth ₹60,523.89 crore in the financial year 2023–24. This growth stands as a testament to the government’s efforts to promote the fisheries sector.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:20 AM IST
India has emerged as the second-largest fish-producing country globally, accounting for around 8% of the world’s total fisheries production. The country’s fisheries sector has witnessed significant growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra’s Significant Contribution

Maharashtra has played a crucial role in strengthening the fisheries sector’s contribution to the country's economy. Under the leadership of Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, the state’s fisheries sector has shown notable progress. In 2023–24, Maharashtra’s marine fish production stood at 4,34,574 metric tons. This increased by 29,184 metric tons in 2024–25, reaching 4,63,758 metric tons.

Liquor Stocks Fall By 5% As Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Higher Excise Duties & New Liquor Category
The effective implementation of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981 (Amendment-2021), along with drone surveillance, has helped curb unauthorized fishing in the state. These measures are expected to further boost Maharashtra’s fisheries sector in the coming years.

