e-Paper Get App

Independence Day 2022: Blood donation and free eye check-up camp in Kharghar

The camp is being held on August 15, 2022, at Ramsheth Thakur Public School Sector 19, Kharghar from 10 am to 3 pm.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Free eye check-up camp (Representative) | FPJ

For the 12th consecutive year, the Kharghar Yuva Prerna, a social organization is organising a blood donation camp for cancer patients at Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar on the occasion of Independence Day. Maheshwari Pragati Mandal, Kharghar will also be participating in the camp that will bring more contributors, said organiser.

The camp is being held on August 15, 2022, at Ramsheth Thakur Public School Sector 19, Kharghar from 10 am to 3 pm.

Apart from the blood donation camp, a free ophthalmologist camp is also being organised in collaboration with Sai Drishti Super Specialty Eye Hospital, Sanpada.

“We request the youth of Kharghar as well as all the residents that let's celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence by donating blood. They also take benefits of the free eye check-up camp and get their eyes checked by the expert doctors” said the organiser. Interested persons can contact at 8108891999 /9820208292.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiIndependence Day 2022: Blood donation and free eye check-up camp in Kharghar

RECENT STORIES

I-Day speech: PM Modi goes old school, ditches teleprompter for paper notes

I-Day speech: PM Modi goes old school, ditches teleprompter for paper notes

Independence Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav...

Independence Day 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other Congress MPs lead party's 'Azadi Gaurav...

6-hour delay in Mangaluru-Mumbai flight after woman sees suspicious message on fellow traveller's...

6-hour delay in Mangaluru-Mumbai flight after woman sees suspicious message on fellow traveller's...

Here are five ways you can explore Glasgow as an international student

Here are five ways you can explore Glasgow as an international student

On this day: MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket two years ago

On this day: MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket two years ago