Independence Day 2022: Blood donation and free eye check-up camp in Kharghar

Free eye check-up camp (Representative) | FPJ

For the 12th consecutive year, the Kharghar Yuva Prerna, a social organization is organising a blood donation camp for cancer patients at Tata Cancer Hospital in Kharghar on the occasion of Independence Day. Maheshwari Pragati Mandal, Kharghar will also be participating in the camp that will bring more contributors, said organiser.

The camp is being held on August 15, 2022, at Ramsheth Thakur Public School Sector 19, Kharghar from 10 am to 3 pm.

Apart from the blood donation camp, a free ophthalmologist camp is also being organised in collaboration with Sai Drishti Super Specialty Eye Hospital, Sanpada.

“We request the youth of Kharghar as well as all the residents that let's celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence by donating blood. They also take benefits of the free eye check-up camp and get their eyes checked by the expert doctors” said the organiser. Interested persons can contact at 8108891999 /9820208292.