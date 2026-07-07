Inclement Weather Drags 3 Seized Iran-Linked Oil Vessels Away From Anchorage, One Runs Aground; Crew Safe | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A major maritime security and salvage operation was undertaken off the coast of north Mumbai after severe monsoon weather disrupted three detained merchant tankers linked to an international Iranian oil-smuggling ring. One unmanned vessel presumably ran aground, while two others drifted from their anchorage but were later secured with assistance from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

On Sunday, the Directorate General of Shipping sent an emergency alert to the ICG regarding these three vessels -- Nicaragua-flagged MT Al Jafzia, Mali-flagged MT Asphalt Star and Iran-flagged MT Stellar Ruby. Extreme weather conditions and strong winds forced the ships to drag their anchors from their designated holding areas, pushing two of them towards the Manori coast while one ran aground — accidentally striking the seabed.

Upon receiving the distress notification from DG Shipping, the Indian Coast Guard immediately mobilised its regional assets to assess the situation and secure the vessels. ICGS Samrat, an advanced offshore patrol vessel operating in the vicinity, was immediately diverted to the area to establish visual contact, evaluate structural risks, and render necessary maritime assistance. Upon the maritime law enforcement agency's request, DG Shipping deployed the emergency towing vessel (ETV) Water Lily to the site to provide heavy-weather towing and salvage support. Moreover, specialised pollution control vessel ICGS Samudra Prahari was also deployed to maintain a strict vigil in the area to handle potential environmental fallout or logistical emergencies.

Following ICG's intervention, MT Asphalt Star and MT Stellar Ruby were anchored and stabilised under observation while the crew onboard were reported to be safe and secure. On the other hand, MT Al Jafzia was unmanned and presumed to have run aground. The vessel was left completely unmanned following the Bombay High Court's order to repatriate around 50 stranded seafarers who had been abandoned by the ships' overseas owners under severe humanitarian distress.

According to sources, ICG assets and emergency towing crews remain on high alert in the area, continuously monitoring the structural integrity of the vessels to prevent a secondary environmental crisis or navigational blockage along Mumbai’s heavily trafficked coast.

The three tankers have been under Indian state custody since February 2026, when they were intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) roughly 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. The vessels, sanctioned by the United States and linked to Iran, were seized for operating in violation of international sanctions, routinely masking their identities and executing illicit mid-sea ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian bitumen and petroleum products. An FIR was registered against the shipowners and eight others under the Customs Act, Petroleum Act, Essential Commodities Act, IT Act and Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Yellow Gate police station on February 15 and the vessels were subsequently handed over to the local police

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