Incineration Plant In Mankhurd-Shivajinagar To Be Shifted To Ambernath MIDC In 21 Months: Environment Minister Pankaja Munde

Mumbai: Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde on Thursday informed the state Assembly that the bio-waste incineration facility operated by SMS EnvoClean in the Mankhurd–Shivajinagar area of Mumbai will be relocated to the Ambernath MIDC industrial estate within 21 months in view of concerns over residents’ health.

Responding to a calling attention motion raised by Samajwadi party MLA Abu Azmi, the minister said the incineration of bio-medical waste and operations of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants in the area had raised serious environmental and health concerns among local residents.

Munde said the government had held meetings with concerned authorities and stakeholders, including Azmi, to address the issue. She noted that complaints about foul odour and environmental problems affecting residents had been brought to the government’s attention, prompting the decision to relocate the facility.

She added that some organisations have also approached the courts and the National Green Tribunal regarding the dumping ground in the nearby Govandi area, following which the decision was taken to shift the project to another location.

The minister also informed the House that action has been taken against Ready Mix cement concrete plants operating in the vicinity. Of the eight RMC units in the area, four have been ordered to shut down for failing to comply with environmental norms, while the remaining four are currently operational.

Munde warned that strict action, including penalties and legal proceedings, would be initiated against any RMC plant found violating the rules.

She said the government had earlier considered locations in Patalganga and Khalapur for the new incineration project, but the plan could not proceed due to local opposition. The process of establishing the facility in the Ambernath MIDC area has now begun, and the relocation will be completed within the timeframe set by the court, she added.