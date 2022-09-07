Inactive lifestyle making youngsters fall prey to joint-related ailments

Photo: Representative Image

Joint pain is a common ailment among the elderly, but now it is commonly seen in youngsters. A sedentary inactive lifestyle is making youngsters in the age group 25 to 50 years fall prey to joint-related ailments. Regular exercising, eating a well-balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and applying hot and cold therapy can ease joint pain. Doctors said that they have been observing 4 to 5 patients every month between 35 to 50 years.

Senior health officers from the civic health department said that the majority of elder people seek treatment for joint pain and discomfort every year. Currently, young adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are also complaining of joint pain due to working from home and eating a high fat and sugar diet, along with those who have recovered from Covid-19. The symptoms of it are swollen, red and tender joints, constant pain and fever. 15-20 per cent of young patients suffer from joint pain in their early 40 age.

One had a previous joint injury, use and/or overuse of a muscle, suffering from arthritis, depression, anxiety, stress, being overweight and having overall poor health can raise the risk of joint pain.

Dr Rakesh Nair, consultant knee replacement surgeon at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, said that the common cause of joint pain is osteoarthritis, which is seen when the cartilage, the protective cushion in between the bones, wears away. The joints become painful and stiff. Rheumatoid arthritis causes swelling and pain in the joints. Often the joints become deformed (mainly in the fingers and wrists).

“Gout is a condition wherein crystals from the body collect in the joint, causing severe pain and swelling. This is seen in the big toe. Many youngsters are obese, don’t get enough vitamin D from the sun, and encounter joint pain. The commonest cause of joint pains in today’s youth is a deficiency of vitamin D3 and vitamin B12. Calcium is always normal in most of these individuals. Even before starting an exercise routine, get calcium vitamin D3 and vitamin B12. One should do blood tests and if there is no deficiency, then no need to supplement,” he said.

Dr Ranjan Burnwal, Orthopedic Surgeon SRV Hospital Chembur, said they have seen 30 patients in the last 2-3 months suffering from joint pain problems. It included 60 per cent women and 40 per cent men. All these patients were between 25 and 40 years of age.

“Joint pain is seen due to various reasons such as bursitis (an inflammation or irritation of a bursa sac), viral infections, rash, or fever may make joint movement painful. Injuries like broken bones or sprains, tendinitis (inflammation of the tendons), and hypothyroidism can invite joint pain. Sometimes, joint pain also happens due to the side effects of certain medications,” he said.

“Opting for hot and cold therapy can ease joint pain, do not do any strenuous activities like jumping that can stress the joints, and even a gentle massage can relieve joint pain,” concluded Dr Burnwal.