In week-long drive, NCB-Mumbai seizes multiple drugs worth Rs 1 crore, busts international syndicates; locals arrested

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the drug trafficking cartels, NCB-Mumbai has effectively busted syndicates wherein multiple drugs have been seized and a number of key associates have been arrested.

The week-long drive has resulted in the seizure of 1.2 kg (3840 tablets) of Tramadol, 10.8 kg (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam, 19 kg of Ganja, and 1.150 kg of high-grade hydroponic.

With its intensified operational activities, intelligence has been gathered that an international syndicate has schemed out a plan to carry out illicit trafficking of Tramadol tablets through courier parcels from Mumbai destined for the USA.

With this information, further inquiry resulted in the identification of a Mumbai-based courier office where the suspected parcel was under shipment. On 10/11/2022, the officials of NCB-Mumbai reached the courier office and searched out the parcel. Upon opening the said parcel box, Tramadol tablets were concealed, which were misdeclared as legitimate items.

Ganja trafficking syndicate nabbed

As part of the alerted intelligence network, another tip was received about an interstate Ganja trafficking syndicate planning to transport a shipment from Dhule to Mumbai.

Further effort in the matter led to the identification of two carriers and the bus route. Accordingly, on 11/11/2022, a field team set out towards a trap location around a bus stand in Mumbai. Shortly, as per the initial input, the bus arrived, and the carriers deboarded the bus.

As the duo were about to leave the area, the officials intercepted them, and upon searching their belongings, they recovered 19 kg of high-quality Ganja. The contraband was seized accordingly, and the persons were arrested.

A contraband is sourced from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha region

The contraband is sourced from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha region, and the traffickers have been in the business for the last 4–5 years and were aware of how to dodge the law enforcement techniques.

Following the two consecutive seizures, further intensive analysis of the intelligence network and data revealed information about another international drug trafficking syndicate that was attempting to smuggle out high-grade Bud (commonly known as hydroponic weed) to Doha, Qatar, via courier parcel mode.

Urgent analysis led to the identification of the parcel details, which were on the verge of being uploaded as an international shipment but were immediately held back for inspection.

Illicit contraband in 10 photo frames with religious scriptures

On November 14, 2022, NCB officials checked the parcel, which initially contained 10 photo decoration frames with religious scriptures, but upon closer inspection, illicit contraband was discovered hidden inside the frames.Upon disassembling all 10 frames, a total of 1.150 kg of high-quality hydroponic weed was recovered, which was immediately seized.

During the investigation of a previous seizure by the NCB-Mumbai, an input was analysed that indicated an interstate trafficking of Nitrazepam tablets was about to take place soon.

Thorough analysis and detailed investigation led to the identification of the receiver and delivery details. On November 15, 2022, information was analysed wherein a key associate of the syndicate and a receiver were scheduled to receive a consignment of a bulk quantity of Nitrazepam tablets from a specified location in Mumbai.

The NCB officials urgently moved into the area and laid a perimeter and mounted discreet surveillance. In a short while, one person arrived at the location on a scooter and went to receive the parcel.

As the parcel was taken over by the person, NCB officials intercepted him, and after following legal procedures, about 10.8 kg (13,500 tablets) of Nitrazepam was recovered.

Mumbai-based traficker contacted with trafickers in other states

Later on, by laying a trap, another person was intercepted who came to receive the contraband for food distribution in Mumbai. Both are based in Mumbai and have contacts with numerous other traffickers in other states. The contraband was immediately seized, and the duo were apprehended.

All of those arrested were seasoned traffickers who had been involved in the illicit drug trade for 5-7 years. These back-to-back NCB-Mumbai operations tactically disrupted a supply chain in which international and inter-state syndicates were attempting to increase drug supply in the region, which was effectively disrupted in previous NCB-Mumbai seizures.

A wider investigation is specially initiated to identify the offshore-based kingpins, associates, and important India-based contacts. Further investigations are in progress.