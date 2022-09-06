In wake of Cyrus Mistry's unfortunate accident, Mumbai Police urges people to wear seat belt

Watch: Cyrus Mistry's car lost control due to overspeeding, says Police |

After the unfortunate death of Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry, Mumbai Police has sent a gentle reminder to all Mumbaikars to wear their seat belt while commuting in four-wheeler vehicles, through their Twitter handle.

In the post, that was posted on Monday evening, they have visually explained the risks and consequences a traveller can face if they skip wearing a seat belt. According to section 138 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the driver and the person seated in the front seat must wear seat belts while the vehicle is in motion.

While talking to FPJ, Mumbai Traffic Police’s joint commissioner Rajvardhan Sinha said they, along with Mumbai Police, will be finding more ways to create awareness about wearing seat belts, no matter where one is placed inside a four-wheeler like cars. “We will be coming up with more initiatives to create awareness about the importance of seat belts while traveling. It’s for the safety of every Mumbaikars,” said Sinha.

According to reports, the body experiences gravitational forces that can be as high as 10-30G during accidents, which is apparently harmful to human beings. In the cases where an individual is not wearing a seat belt, the G forces such high forces have the capacity to fling the body all over the places inside the vehicle which will inflict severe injuries and can be fatal. Reportedly, a normal human being can withstand no more than 9 G forces, and that too only for a few seconds.

During the incident, Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole, who was sitting in the rear (back seats) were not wearing seat belts according to the preliminary probe by the police. Meanwhile, the two others who were in the front seat and driver’s seat, Dr. Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole, were reportedly buckled up - survived.