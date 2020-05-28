In state, heat to retreat by degrees

The heat will beat a slow retreat over the next three days, as easterly winds begin blowing across the northern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. However, in Mumbai, there will be noticeable respite from the scorching heat only around June 15, when the southwest monsoon makes landfall in Maharashtra, IMD officials have said. Maharashtra will witness pre-monsoon showers from the first week of June and the state will receive more than average rainfall this year, the IMD has forecast.

“Rain accompanied by thunderstorms will start occurring from May 29 due to easterly winds in the northern parts of India and the temperature is expected to go down to 40 degrees Celsius,” said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, IMD.

“There will be no El Nino effect on the rainfall this year. Marathwada will receive average rainfall whereas Vidarbha will receive less than average rainfall,” Hosalikar added.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad on May 30. The showers are expected to bring down the soaring mercury across the state.

The IMD also predicted partly cloudy skies in Mumbai for the next two days. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was around 28 degrees Celsius, likely to drop by a degree in the next two days.