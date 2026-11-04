In Setback For Sena (UBT), Former MLA Santosh Tarfe Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Former MLA Santosh Tarfe joins the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. | Eknath Shinde/X

In a major setback for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), former MLA Dr Santosh Tarfe joined the Shiv Sena group led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, along with several district-level leaders.

Tarfe was the MLA from the Kalamnuri Assembly seat in the Hingoli district from 2014 to 2019, and was in the Congress at the time. He had joined the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in August 2022.

Tarfe Inducted In Presence Of Eknath Shinde

Tarfe was on Wednesday inducted into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde as well as sitting Kalamnuri MLA Santosh Bangar. Tarfe had unsuccessfully contested against Bangar in the 2019 and 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election.

The development comes ahead of local self-government elections in Hingoli.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Hingoli district chief Gopu Patil and former Zilla Parishad president Ganaji Bele also joined the Shinde Sena on Wednesday.

Will Support Developmental Work, Says Deputy CM

Shinde urged those who joined the party to work towards social development, and strengthen the party organisation.

“You have joined the Shiv Sena that follows Balasaheb's ideology,” the deputy chief minister was quoted by Mid Day as having told them. “Work for society and work for the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena will always stand by you for your development work and social upliftment. We will ensure that you do not face any shortage of support.”