e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIn Pictures: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar meets orphan children

In Pictures: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar meets orphan children

The meeting was organised in order to encourage orphan children, and to ensure that they are fully made to feel included as an important part of society

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar directed all the members of the police force to visit orphanages in their jurisdictions, and spend some of their time with less fortunate children | FPJ Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met 40 orphan children at his office. The meeting was organised in order to encourage orphan children, and to ensure that they are fully made to feel included as an important part of society.

FPJ Photo

The main motive of the meet was to send the message that in a society, we all have a collective responsibility towards said society which we are a part of, and that we should all contribute for the good of society.

FPJ Photo

The commissioner had a chat with the children, and distributed sweets to them. He also directed all the members of the police force to visit orphanages in their jurisdictions, and spend some of their time with less fortunate children.

Read Also
MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates Diwali with COVID orphans
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Thane cops seized 172 weapons, 500 live cartridges worth around Rs 50 lakh between 2019 and 2022

Thane cops seized 172 weapons, 500 live cartridges worth around Rs 50 lakh between 2019 and 2022

In Pictures: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar meets orphan children

In Pictures: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar meets orphan children

Mumbai: KEM Hospital to hire MBA grads as service managers for effective patient management

Mumbai: KEM Hospital to hire MBA grads as service managers for effective patient management

Mumbai: SDRC directs Andheri-based construction firm to refund money to 8 flat buyers along with...

Mumbai: SDRC directs Andheri-based construction firm to refund money to 8 flat buyers along with...

Appointments on govt undertakings, temple trusts: BJP likely to get 60% share, 40% to Balasahebanchi...

Appointments on govt undertakings, temple trusts: BJP likely to get 60% share, 40% to Balasahebanchi...