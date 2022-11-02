In Pictures: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar meets orphan children

Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar directed all the members of the police force to visit orphanages in their jurisdictions, and spend some of their time with less fortunate children | FPJ Photo

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met 40 orphan children at his office. The meeting was organised in order to encourage orphan children, and to ensure that they are fully made to feel included as an important part of society.

FPJ Photo

The main motive of the meet was to send the message that in a society, we all have a collective responsibility towards said society which we are a part of, and that we should all contribute for the good of society.

FPJ Photo

The commissioner had a chat with the children, and distributed sweets to them. He also directed all the members of the police force to visit orphanages in their jurisdictions, and spend some of their time with less fortunate children.