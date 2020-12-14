In Pics: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, scenes from the city

For the fourth consecutive day, Mumbai and its adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad received light rains on Monday morning.

KS Hosalikar, IMD's deputy director general of the western region, said, "Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light rains in last six hours at most places as seen from rainfall monitoring network with yellow and green spots (up to 5 mm rainfall). There is a cloudy sky over Mumbai which is expected to open up in the later part of the day."