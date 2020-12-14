In Pics: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, scenes from the city

For the fourth consecutive day, Mumbai and its adjoining areas Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad received light rains on Monday morning.
KS Hosalikar, IMD's deputy director general of the western region, said, "Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai received light rains in last six hours at most places as seen from rainfall monitoring network with yellow and green spots (up to 5 mm rainfall). There is a cloudy sky over Mumbai which is expected to open up in the later part of the day."
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai city and its adjoining areas Vasai-Virar, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours.
"Due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence is formed over central India and moisture feed from the Arabian sea has resulted into formation of thick clouds and the rainfall," IMD said. The intensity of rain will reduce by the evening but the cloudiness and low visibility will continue.
Here are some pictures from Mumbai and surrounding areas:
