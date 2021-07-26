In photos: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tours rain-hit villages in Maharashtra's Sangli; uses boat to reach out to flood victims

The state government on Sunday said it has provided an emergency financial aid of Rs 2 crore each to Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Satara, Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Thane and Sindhudurg, also affected by rains, were provided with a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh each.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit some of the rain-affected areas in Patan tehsil of Satara district on Monday.

The CM on Sunday visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding in Ratnagiri district in th Konkan region, and interacted with residents, businessmen and shopkeepers. He promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.

Thackeray had said they will require "central assistance for long-term mitigation measures" and a comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

Heavy rains last week caused floods and landslides in some areas of Maharashtra, including the deadliest landslide at Taliye village in the Raigad district.